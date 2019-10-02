2½ years' probation for Aurora woman who dragged grocery employee in theft

Lori R. Federman was sentenced to probation for the February 2018 retail theft and battery.

A 54-year-old woman charged with dragging a grocery store employee through a parking lot during a February 2018 theft in Aurora has been sentenced to 2½ years of probation and continued mental health treatment.

Lori R. Federman, of the 100 block of Keck Avenue, Aurora, recently pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and retail theft, both felonies, in connection with theft at a west-side Jewel at 1952 W. Galena Blvd., according to prosecutors.

Her case was set for trial next week in Kane County.

Authorities said Federman was seen shoplifting several items, including meat and vitamins, around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19 and a 24-year-old female employee gave chase in the parking lot.

After getting into her car, Federman grabbed the female employee's collar, pulling her partially in and driving off, police said.

Federman eventually let go of the employee and left through the parking lot's east exit. The worker suffered minor injuries that were treated by Aurora Fire Department paramedics.

Judge Kathryn Karayannis accepted the guilty plea and sentence, which also includes continued mental health treatment, prosecutors said.

A message left with her defense attorney, Bruce Self, was not immediately returned.

Federman, who had been free on bail while the case was pending, can be resentenced to up to five years prison if she violates her probation. She also served two days in jail before posting bail.