Watch: Runaway catering cart nearly hits plane at O'Hare airport
Updated 10/1/2019 7:56 AM
An unmanned American Airlines catering cart lost control Monday at O'Hare International Airport, nearly hitting a plane.
A spokesperson for American Airlines told ABC 7 Chicago they believe an accelerator on the cart became stuck, causing it to lose control.
American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.
