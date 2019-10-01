Victim in fatal Round Lake Park shooting identified

One man killed and three others shot early Sunday when gunfire erupted at this house on the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive in Round Lake Park. courtesy of Round Lake Park police

The man who was fatally shot at a party early Sunday in Round Lake Park has been identified as 20-year-old Taiveyon Victorian of Zion, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday showed Victorian died of injuries caused by a gunshot, Cooper said. He did not say how many times or where Victorian had been shot, citing a continuing investigation by his office and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Toxicology results are pending, Cooper added.

"We have been in close contact with Taiveyon's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper said in a news release. "This is truly a tragedy."

Three other men were shot when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a party at a house on the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive. Two were in critical condition Monday, police said. One gunshot victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

And update from police was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon. As of Monday, no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police have said the gunfire erupted after several people the hosts did not know were turned away from the family party.

According to police, at least one man returned and began shooting outside before entering the house and shooting the four men in the kitchen area.

Several leads were being pursued by the task force but no description of the suspects was released.