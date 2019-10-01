New Gurnee park playground
Gurnee Park District will host a ribbon-cutting to unveil a new playground at South Park, South Drive and Fuller Road, from 5 to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7.
Together, with local community members, the park district will celebrate the opening with a brief ceremony, light refreshments, snacks, picnic games, and activities. South Park started as a small neighborhood park, donated by the Marriott Corporation in 1981.
Playground renovation started in June, as part of the park district's 2017--2022 strategic plan.
New features will include an ADA path to basketball courts and playground, taller slides and climbers and large shade structures.
