Happy ending as stolen puppy named Ralph returns to Aurora store

Authorities believe this couple stole an English bulldog puppy from Furry Babies in the Fox Valley Mall. The dog was returned Tuesday unharmed. Courtesy of Aurora police

It isn't exactly Lassie rescuing Timmy from a well, but this dog tail, er, tale looks like it has a happy ending.

An English bulldog puppy snatched over the weekend from an Aurora store has been returned safe and unharmed, authorities said Tuesday.

Aurora police said the unidentified person who returned the dog told employees at the Furry Babies store in the Fox Valley Mall that a couple asked him to bring the puppy back.

Employees confirmed through the dog's microchip that it was the correct pooch -- a boy named Ralph.

An anonymous caller, meanwhile, provided the names of the possible suspects and detectives continue to follow up on leads.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the two suspects used a fake identity to apply online to purchase the dog. Investigators believe they left with the puppy after they showed up at the store with an infant, presented fake identification and gave false information to the clerks.

Employees told officers the dog is valued at more than $7,600.