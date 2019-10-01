Computer system working again at suburban DMVs

It's back to normal at Illinois Secretary of State driver's license facilities Tuesday morning after a computer malfunction caused long lines at several suburban locations.

"There was an issue this morning that affected a few facilities in the Chicago area but that has been resolved," Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt said.

A line of customers stretched along the sidewalk outside the Lombard driver's license center as of 9:45 a.m.

"Good timing ... the computers just went up," a security officer told one patron who had just arrived.

"This is crazy, it's the most messed-up process in the entire United States," said Natalee Plevritis, who had been standing outside the Lombard office for 30 minutes. "You cannot come to the DMV without spending hours."