Cause of computer problems at suburban DMVs under review

Officials are looking into the cause of a computer malfunction at some suburban Illinois Secretary of State driver's license facilities Tuesday morning that caused long lines.

"There was an issue this morning that affected a few facilities in the Chicago area but that has been resolved," Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt said.

A line of customers stretched along the sidewalk outside the Lombard driver's license center as of 9:45 a.m.

"Good timing ... the computers just went up," a security officer told one patron who had just arrived.

"This is crazy, it's the most messed-up process in the entire United States," said Natalee Plevritis, who had been standing outside the Lombard office for 30 minutes. "You cannot come to the DMV without spending hours."

The Waukegan DMV was also affected, Haupt said.