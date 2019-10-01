 

Cause of computer problems at suburban DMVs under review

  • A computer malfunction causes a long line outside the Lombard DMV Tuesday morning.

      A computer malfunction causes a long line outside the Lombard DMV Tuesday morning. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

  • A computer malfunction causes a long line outside the Lombard DMV Tuesday morning.

      A computer malfunction causes a long line outside the Lombard DMV Tuesday morning. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/1/2019 5:44 PM

Officials are looking into the cause of a computer malfunction at some suburban Illinois Secretary of State driver's license facilities Tuesday morning that caused long lines.

"There was an issue this morning that affected a few facilities in the Chicago area but that has been resolved," Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A line of customers stretched along the sidewalk outside the Lombard driver's license center as of 9:45 a.m.

"Good timing ... the computers just went up," a security officer told one patron who had just arrived.

"This is crazy, it's the most messed-up process in the entire United States," said Natalee Plevritis, who had been standing outside the Lombard office for 30 minutes. "You cannot come to the DMV without spending hours."

The Waukegan DMV was also affected, Haupt said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Lost ID? You still can get through airport security -- sometimes
Related Article
Lost ID? You still can get through airport security -- sometimes
 
Confused about REAL ID? Here's what you need to know to keep flying
Related Article
Confused about REAL ID? Here's what you need to know to keep flying
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 