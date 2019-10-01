Accused ex-faculty member's attorney requests copies of texts sent to students

The defense attorney for former St. Viator High School coach and counselor Joseph Majkowski on Tuesday requested copies of all text messages prosecutors say the faculty member sent to four 15-year-old students.

A Cook County assistant state's attorney agreed to the request, made by attorney Al Stavros as part of the discovery process in Majkowski's misdemeanor disorderly conduct case. The texts are contained on 22 CDs, which will be copied and provided to Stavros by the end of the week, the parties agreed.

Majkowski, 65, of Arlington Heights, was charged July 31 with four counts of disorderly conduct stemming from allegations he sent inappropriate text messages to students, according to police and school officials.

The content of the messages was almost entirely redacted in a police investigative report released in August, but the report does note in one text message, Majkowski tells students "that he loves them."

During an interview with police, one of the students told investigators the texts "made her feel uncomfortable," the report stated.

Majkowski was with his attorney Tuesday afternoon for the brief court appearance in Rolling Meadows. Judge Marc Martin gave Majkowski permission to travel to an out-of-state wedding, so he does not have to appear for the next court status hearing on Nov. 4.

Police escorted Majkowski off school grounds in June as the investigation began, a day before his planned retirement as school counselor. He stepped down as boys basketball coach in 2011 after 24 years.