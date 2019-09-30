Sheriff: Round Lake-area man missing, endangered

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered Round Lake-area man.

Nicholas 'Nick' Wu, 26, was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 24900 block of West Clinton Avenue near Round Lake. He left on a longboard skateboard after an argument with family members, according to sheriff's police, and family members are concerned because of his agitated and at times violent state.

Wu is described as being 5'10," 210 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan short sleeve button down shirt with pictures of antique vehicles, black shorts and light blue Nike shoes. He was carrying a backpack with a white GE Healthcare logo on it.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911. anyone who sees Wu is aked to call 911 instead of approaching him.