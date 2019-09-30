Police search for suspects after puppy stolen in Aurora

Authorities believe this couple stole an English bulldog puppy from Furry Babies in the Fox Valley Mall. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

Police are looking for two people suspected in the theft of a puppy from a store in Aurora over the weekend.

Officers from the Aurora Police Department were called to Furry Babies in the Fox Valley Mall Sunday after reports of an English bulldog that had been stolen over the weekend, according to a news release from the police. It's unclear what time police responded to the mall.

The preliminary investigation shows the two suspects used a fake identity to apply online to adopt the dog. Investigators believe they left with the dog after they showed up to the store with an infant, presented a fake I.D. and gave false information to store clerks.

Employees from the store told officers the dog is valued at more than $7,600.

Detectives are asking the public's help to find the two people in the photo. Anyone with information can call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.