 

Mundelein teen charged in weekend shooting

 
Updated 9/30/2019 12:16 PM

A Mundelein teenager is facing juvenile court charges stemming from a shooting Saturday that left a friend wounded, authorities said Monday.

The 15-year-old defendant was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged in a juvenile petition with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officers responded to a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment on the 200 block of Longwood Terrace and found the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remained in stable condition Monday, police said.

Police said they've received conflicting statements from witnesses inside the apartment about what happened.

A firearm has been recovered.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

