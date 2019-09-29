One dead, three injured after shooting at Round Lake Park party

One man was killed and three others injured when a man opened fire at a family party early Sunday morning at a home in Round Lake Park. Courtesy of Round Lake Park Police

One man is dead and three others injured after gunfire erupted early Sunday morning during a family gathering in Round Lake Park, police said.

Two of men shot are hospitalized in critical condition, Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said. Another is being treated for a nonlife-threatening wound.

Nobody is in custody, but Round Lake Park police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are pursuing several leads, Filenko said.

The identity of the man fatally shot has not be disclosed. The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy Monday.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Fairlawn Avenue, authorities said. According to police, a family was hosting a party when people the hosts did not know arrived and were turned away.

A short time later, a man opened fire outside from the home's driveway.

"The man then entered the home through a back entrance into a kitchen area, where the shootings (of the four men) took place," Filenko said.

The shooting sent several others inside the home scrambling for cover. A former school employee attending the party ushered guests into a closet for safety, as if she were leading a school shooting drill, Filenko said.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspected shooter.

Police had no prior complaints about the home or its residents before Sunday morning's shooting, Filenko said.