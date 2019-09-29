Boy in stable condition after shooting at Mundelein apartment building

Mundelein police are investigating a shooting inside an apartment Saturday night that left a juvenile boy hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call at 8:33 p.m. Saturday found the juvenile at an apartment in the 200 block of Longwood Terrace. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday.

Officers initially received conflicting statements from witnesses inside the apartment about what happened, police said.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was called to assist and it was later learned that the people inside the apartment who reported the shooting still had the gun. They were interviewed at the police station and the investigation is ongoing.

This was an isolated event and there is no risk to the community, police said.