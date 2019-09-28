Woman rescued in Aurora after car went into pond

Aurora firefighters rescued an unidentified woman Saturday night after her car went into a retention pond. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

A woman was rescued Saturday night after her car went into a retention pond in Aurora, officials said.

Aurora police said in a Facebook post that officers and firefighters responded to Bilter Road at the I-88 westbound on/off ramp for a car in a retention pond. The vehicle was exiting the tollway when it went off the road and into the retention pond about 200 feet off the road, officials said.

The woman inside the car was able to get out and was rescued by firefighters. She was checked by medics at the scene and had no injuries.