 

From soup to markers, drug-sniffing airport dog's nose knows narcotics

  • Narcotics detection dog Hans-A points out a white package that contains ecstasy to his handler, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer J. Flores, at the International Mail Branch facility at O'Hare International Airport. This facility handles about 25% of the international mail coming to the U.S.

      Narcotics detection dog Hans-A points out a white package that contains ecstasy to his handler, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer J. Flores, at the International Mail Branch facility at O'Hare International Airport. This facility handles about 25% of the international mail coming to the U.S. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Nicholas Vigare points out ecstasy pills detected by Hans-A.

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Nicholas Vigare points out ecstasy pills detected by Hans-A. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Nicholas Vigare prepares to open another packet containing narcotics uncovered by drug-sniffing dog Hans-A as Canine Officer J. Flores watches. This drug turned out to be MDMA, which was concealed in a spaghetti Bolognese dry sauce mix held together with a piece of tape.

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Nicholas Vigare prepares to open another packet containing narcotics uncovered by drug-sniffing dog Hans-A as Canine Officer J. Flores watches. This drug turned out to be MDMA, which was concealed in a spaghetti Bolognese dry sauce mix held together with a piece of tape. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A book was discovered to be a hiding spot for ecstasy.

      A book was discovered to be a hiding spot for ecstasy. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers display illegal drugs hidden in markers that drug-sniffing dog Hans-A uncovered at the International Mail Branch facility at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers display illegal drugs hidden in markers that drug-sniffing dog Hans-A uncovered at the International Mail Branch facility at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection narcotics detection dog Hans-A searches for drugs at the International Mail Branch Facility at O'Hare International Airport. He uses his powerful nose to detect as many as nine drugs that people conceal in packages and products.

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection narcotics detection dog Hans-A searches for drugs at the International Mail Branch Facility at O'Hare International Airport. He uses his powerful nose to detect as many as nine drugs that people conceal in packages and products. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection narcotics detection dog Hans-A searches for drugs as packages stream by on a conveyor belt at the International Mail Branch Facility at O'Hare International Airport.

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection narcotics detection dog Hans-A searches for drugs as packages stream by on a conveyor belt at the International Mail Branch Facility at O'Hare International Airport. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer J. Flores talks about finding contraband drugs with his canine partner Hans-A at the International Mail Branch at O'Hare International Airport.

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer J. Flores talks about finding contraband drugs with his canine partner Hans-A at the International Mail Branch at O'Hare International Airport. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 9/28/2019 5:13 PM

The two-year veteran with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office is the complete package.

Loyal, energetic, smart, eager to fight crime. He's also low-maintenance, given all he wants after a drug bust is a good chew on his toy.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hans-A, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, is a dog of few words. His eyes and nose do the talking. As packages stream along a conveyor belt at O'Hare Airport's International Mail Branch facility, he scrambles from one to another, tail wagging and eyes darting.

Within a few minutes of intense sniffing, Hans subsides in the sit position, paws pointing toward a nondescript white package, and looks to his handler, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Canine Unit officer J. Flores.

"So far, he's never failed me," Flores said.

True to form, Hans is spot-on. CBP officer Nicholas Vigare opens the bubble envelope to find a packet of dry spaghetti Bolognese sauce. Inside is a baggie stuffed with MDMA, used to make ecstasy.

Flores is nonplused. "I've seen drugs hidden in food, puzzles, toys and teddy bears," he said.

Of all the foreign mail that comes to the United States, 25% travels through O'Hare. The mail center handles about 114,000 international items daily, with 100,000 coming from China.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mail is initially screened through X-ray machines, but that doesn't catch all the narcotics in various guises. Instead, the CBP's Chicago Field Office relies on the noses of Hans and five other drug-sniffing dogs comprising Belgian Malinois, German shepherds and Labrador retriever breeds.

The field office, which includes 11 states, has racked up more than 15,000 narcotics seizures this year, CBP public affairs specialist Steven Bansbach said during a recent tour.

Dogs are trained to sniff out marijuana, crystal meth, ecstasy, cocaine, heroin, and hashish. With the growing opioid crisis, fentanyl was added to the list recently.

Many of the packages intercepted at O'Hare originate in China and the Netherlands, officials said, but everything's game to Hans.

At Flores' command, he bounds on and off a conveyor belt in a cavernous sorting warehouse.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Within 30 minutes, he's identified four suspicious packages that officers confirm contain drugs.

First, Hans freezes in front of an innocuous envelope holding a blank diary titled "Good Vibes." Pages are ripped out to leave a resting place for a plastic baggie with blue ecstasy pills next to a note saying, "Best wishes from Holland!"

Hans waits with a big dog grin for Flores to drop a stout rope. Then, it's playtime. The dog leaps for the rope, worries it, and has a tug-of-war with Flores, who murmurs endearments. "We try to make it as fun as possible," he said.

Energized, the reddish-brown and black dog returns to work, quickly singling out a package concealing about 100 pills of ecstasy with an estimated street value ranging from $20 to $30 each.

His last catch before a break is a suspicious packet of markers. Vigare pries open the pink, the green, and then -- bingo -- the orange marker that conceals a packet of pills.

Other CBP canine units target firearms, currency and agricultural products. Training occurs before the dogs are paired with their humans and lasts seven weeks.

One intangible that can't be taught is bonding between handlers and dogs.

Hans can't take his eyes off Flores, who lives in the Western suburbs.

"He's very mellow but very protective," Flores said. "He does 98% of my job."

The dogs' break room contains several posters, some dissing cats and one that says "Just sniff it."

Flores calls the job part of a "war that's a forever war. One package at a time. That's our mission. One small package can save one life."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Judge reinstates nationwide halt on Trump asylum policy plan
Related Article
Judge reinstates nationwide halt on Trump asylum policy plan
 
Related Article
Unanswered questions in $340,000 seizure after April traffic stop
 
67 pounds of marijuana found in casket at Arizona checkpoint
Related Article
67 pounds of marijuana found in casket at Arizona checkpoint
 
As seizures top 400 in US China carfentanil trade thrives
Related Article
As seizures top 400 in US China carfentanil trade thrives
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 