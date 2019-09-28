Daily Herald honored at Inland Press Association competition

The Daily Herald is being recognized with eight awards in this year's journalism competition by the Inland Press Association, which represent news organizations from throughout North America.

"We're so proud of the recognition from the Inland Press Association. It's a tough competition that includes some of America's finest news organizations," said Editor John Lampinen. "To win awards in that environment takes not only the hard work of a talented and devoted staff but also the support of our readers and the community. We're doubly blessed."

• Photojournalist Steve Lundy took first place in the news photography category for his image of a group of classmates at a memorial service for a boy who drowned.

• Opinion Editor Jim Slusher won second place for a selection of editorials. One of them, headlined "'Standing with Saudi Arabia' and without American principles" criticized President Donald Trump's decision to support Saudi Arabia in the wake of the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

• The Daily Herald won second place for digital journalism general excellence for the staff's efforts in producing www.dailyherald.com

• Marni Pyke won second place for investigative reporting for her extensive series on improprieties at the Illinois Tollway.

• Lundy and reporter Russell Lissau won third place in multimedia storytelling for their piece on a community mourning a boy who drowned just before his 10th birthday.

• Sports columnist Barry Rozner won third place for personality profile for his column, "Whatever Happened to Peggy Kusinski."

• The Daily Herald won third place for its front page.

• Photojournalist Brian Hill won third place for portraiture for his "Popcorn Explosion" image.