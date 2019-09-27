Learn how to deal with buckthorn
Updated 9/27/2019 10:25 AM
Dealing with invasive European buckthorn is the topic of a Healthy Hedges event from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.
Lake County Forest Preserve District staff will join commissioners Julie Simpson and Jennifer Clark to discuss the impacts of buckthorn on local ecosystems, how to manage the invasive shrub in the home landscape, and discuss replacement plants. Visit https://www.lcfpd.org/conservation/landscaping/.
