'Color the Town Pink' at Deer Park breast cancer walk

Deer Park Town Center will host its fifth annual "Color the Town Pink" event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

The event is a great way to start your day and features a short breast cancer awareness walk that's just under a mile long, with all the event proceeds benefiting American Cancer Society.

Activities include group warm-up presented by Equilibrium Personal Training, a pink pinwheel tribute to honor breast cancer survivors and those currently fighting cancer, followed by a fun awareness walk around the shopping center led by Miss Illinois USA 2020 Olivia Pura of Deer Park.

All will end with a fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors, a DJ and some fun "Pink Perks" and special shopping discounts brought to you by stores around the center.

Attendees are asked to register in advance at www.shopdeerparktowncenter.com and make a $10 donation. The first 200 people to register with a donation will receive the 2019 Color the Town Pink shirt, event bag filled with more than $200 in coupons, an event raffle ticket, plus more pink surprises. The Walk Up donation the day of is $20.

The event will feature a raffle table with prizes from retailers such as Kendra Scott, Dry Goods, Evereve, Brighton, White House Black Market, Deka Lash, Cold Stone Creamery, and more. Plus, three winners will each receive a $100 shopping spree to any Deer Park Town Center store of their choice.

In addition to group awareness walk and the fashion show, the event will feature an interactive area hosted by Amita Health to help educate participants on cancer prevention.

Many Deer Park Town Center retailers will be on hand showcasing pink merchandise and the latest fall trends. Bright Horizons Deer Park will be hosting the Kids Zone, which will feature a face painter and hands-on crafts for the kids. Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, is dog friendly and leashed dogs are welcome.

Color the Town Pink will be held near the Gazebo at Deer Park Town Center. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk to start promptly at 9:30 a.m. This Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and an opportunity to remember loved ones lost. It is open to all ages.

Event sponsors include: Deer Park Town Center, American Cancer Society, Amita Health, Bright Horizons Child Care, Equilibrium Personal Training, Novatoo Audio Visual, Divine Signs and Graphics and Daily Herald Media Group.

For information and to register, visit www.shopdeerparktowncenter.com.