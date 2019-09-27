College of DuPage, faculty reach tentative deal

The College of DuPage and its full-time faculty members late Thursday reached a tentative deal on a new contract, ending seven months of difficult negotiations.

Details about the tentative agreement weren't released.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the negotiations," COD President Brian Caputo said in a statement. "The new contract will be good for students, faculty, and the institution as a whole. It gives us the capacity to elevate the college to the next level. I would like to thank the negotiating teams on both sides for their work."

The announcement of the tentative agreement came after the faculty's negotiating team and COD officials had their fifth session with a federal mediator.

The 304 faculty members, represented by the College of DuPage Faculty Association, have been working without a contract since a multiyear pact expired Aug. 14.

Negotiations on a new deal started in March but went slowly through more than a dozen sessions.

Both sides had trouble reaching consensus on several topics, including compensation, evaluations and promotions. The federal mediator was brought in to help move the talks forward.

Last week, a large group of faculty members and their supporters attended a COD board of trustees meeting on the school's Glen Ellyn campus to publicly call for a fair contract.

Shannon Toler, president of the faculty association, said in a statement that faculty members "are extremely pleased we were able to come to a tentative agreement with the COD board of trustees."

"The agreement puts students first and recognizes teaching matters," Toler said. "Thank you to the administration for working with us toward a fair settlement."

Toler said the faculty members and the board of trustees are expected to vote in the near future to ratify the agreement.