Two hurt in Libertyville crash
Updated 9/26/2019 7:14 PM
Two people were injured in a Libertyville crash Thursday evening, police said.
One car was turning left from the southbound Route 45 onto West Winchester Road when it collided with a northbound car around 6 p.m., according to Libertyville police Lt. Edward Sindles.
Two people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sindles said.
