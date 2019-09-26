Two hurt in Libertyville crash

Two people were injured in a Libertyville crash Thursday evening, police said.

One car was turning left from the southbound Route 45 onto West Winchester Road when it collided with a northbound car around 6 p.m., according to Libertyville police Lt. Edward Sindles.

Two people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sindles said.