Hawthorn Woods Fall Family Fun Fest set for Saturday

Celebrate the season at Fall Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 N. Midlothian Road.

The free community event includes crafts, mini train rides, hot dogs, giveaways, and a variety of activities for children and families. Vehicles from Hawthorn Woods police and public works, Countryside Fire Department, Ela Township and others will be available for kids to explore.

Residents are invited meet and greet staff from various village departments.

Visit www.vhw.org/ for more information.