Driver charged with DUI after crash with Bartlett police car

Bartlett police say the man behind the wheel of a Cadillac SUV, right, that rear-ended a squad car last month on Lake Street was driving under the influence of alcohol. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

A 65-year-old Hanover Park man faces multiple charges alleging he was driving drunk when his SUV rear-ended a Bartlett police vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic stop last month.

John G. Suba is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for a "Scott's Law" violation, as well as failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage, Bartlett police said Thursday.

According to police, an officer was conducting a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 on eastbound Lake Street/U.S. Route 20 near Old Lake Street when her marked vehicle was rear-ended by a 2018 Cadillac XT5 driven by Suba. The officer was taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with nonlife-threatening injuries and later was released, police said.

After an investigation, Bartlett police alleged that Suba was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He is free on $3,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Cook County court Oct. 16, police said.