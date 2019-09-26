Barrington public safety open house set for Oct. 5

Barrington will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5, at its public safety building, 400 N. Northwest Highway.

Members of the fire and police departments will be on hand to greet visitors. There will be opportunities to see and touch emergency response vehicles and appearances by yet-to-be-revealed special guests also are expected.

Free popcorn and doughnuts will be offered.

That same day, Barrington High School's homecoming parade will step off at 10:15 a.m. in the Metra station's north commuter parking lot. This year's theme is "Candyland Homecoming -- It's Going to Be Sweet!"