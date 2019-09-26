Barrington Hills village president running for McSweeney's House seat

Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin will run for the state 52nd District state House seat long held by Republican stalwart David McSweeney.

McLaughlin, also a Republican, is the first candidate to publicly announce a campaign for the seat since McSweeney said earlier this month he won't seek re-election in 2020. McSweeney, a Barrington Hills resident also, has held the office since 2012.

The 52nd District covers parts of Cook, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties, and encompasses much of the Barrington area, as well as Cary, Algonquin, Fox River Grove and Island Lake.

First elected village president in 2013, McLaughlin is in his second term as Barrington Hills' top elected official. In his announcement about his campaign for state representative, he cites his work to lower the village's property tax levy while increasing spending on infrastructure.

"People are fleeing our state because high taxes and the untenable financial position our state is in," he said. "I believe that my background as a pension fund manager and village president make me uniquely qualified to help get Illinois' finances back in order."

He also praised McSweeney for "calling our attention to the excesses in Springfield taxing and spending."

"My decision to run does not come lightly," McLaughlin adds. "I am running because I have the support of my family and friends as well an overwhelming number of current and former elected officials across the 52nd District."

It is McLaughlin's second run for state office. In 2016, he sought the Republican nomination for the 26th District Illinois Senate seat. He lost in the GOP primary to Dan McConchie, who went on to win the general election later that year.