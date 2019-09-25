Expect plenty of buzz at Barrington Hills' festival

Large soap bubbles created by Glowby the Bubbler will be part of the fun at The Hills Are Alive fall festival in Barrington Hills from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Courtesy of village of Barrington Hills

Bees, barbecue and music will be part of the fun at Barrington Hills' seventh annual fall festival Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Hills Are Alive is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the village park district's riding center, 361 Bateman Road. The free fest will run rain or shine.

Barrington Hills residents who are beekeepers will demonstrate their hobby and offer honey tasting from 1 to 4 p.m. Beekeeping is a permitted use in the village's residential areas, which have a 5-acre lot minimum.

Village President Martin McLaughlin said one of the fun aspects of The Hills Are Alive is featuring something that typically wouldn't be found in other suburbs. At the first fest in 2013, a tongue-in-cheek chicken beauty contest was held to highlight how at least 40 residents at that time were raising chickens on their properties.

Visitors to Sunday's festival won't go hungry. One of the highlights will be Heybeck's Meat Market & Gourmet Catering of Barrington with pork, bratwurst, hot dogs and side dishes.

Other fun will include the Riding Club of Barrington Hills' living horse museum, a petting zoo, SOUL Harbour Ranch's miniature therapy horses, hayrides, face painting, balloon creations and Glowby the Bubbler, who creates large soap bubble effects outdoors.

Acoustic rock duo Sons of Bildor will be on stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Acoustic guitarist and vocalist Colin Cimmarusti will close the entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m.

Barrington Hills village board Trustee Colleen Konicek and McLaughlin helped create The Hills Are Alive as a way to bring residents together to meet their neighbors.

For more information, visit vbhil.gov/hills-alive.