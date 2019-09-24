Sanders rallies with Chicago teachers as strike vote gets under way

As Chicago teachers began voting Tuesday on whether to strike over their contract demands, Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied with them to help spark the unified energy that had yet to surface in public view.

"I think that the Chicago school board should be very nervous," Sanders said as he took the stage at the Chicago Teachers Union's Near West Side headquarters in a room packed with hundreds of cheering teachers. "What we see is teachers standing up and fighting for justice."

The rally was a boost to the union's efforts as it tries to persuade its members to vote in favor of a work stoppage to put added pressure on Mayor Lori Lightfoot in negotiations that have lasted all year.

