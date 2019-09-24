Racing will be back at Arlington Park in 2020; status beyond remains uncertain

The Illinois Racing Board voted unanimously today to award 68 racing dates next year to Arlington International Racecourse, erasing concerns that last week's races may have been the last in the storied track's history.

The 9-0 vote comes a week after board members lambasted track owner Churchill Downs over its decision not to seek a casino license that had long been hailed as a lifeline for the struggling racing industry.

Board members implied that racing dates for 2020 could be withheld if the company didn't clarify their long-term plans for Arlington.

During Tuesday's racing board meeting at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, Churchill officials didn't commit to applying for casino-style gambling, but stood by their pledge to continue racing at Arlington through at least 2021.

In the 9-0 vote to award race dates to Arlington from May through September, board members said they didn't want to disrupt the upcoming racing season.

But they still sought assurances for the future.

"I encourage you to continue to demonstrate your commitment to Illinois racing," Commissioner Gregory Sronce told Churchill officials. "In the absence of engaging in alternative gaming, you're gonna need to step it up."

The racing board also awarded 2020 dates on Tuesday to Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney and Fairmount Park in downstate Collinsville.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs last month surprised many by announcing it wouldn't seek a state license for casino table games and slots at the racetrack. Company officials said the suburban gambling market is now saturated and the gambling expansion legislation approved by state lawmakers contains an unfavorable tax structure.

The company also now has a majority stake in Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and is bidding for a new casino in Waukegan.

