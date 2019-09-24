Naperville makes sure historic fallen police chief Worthel is remembered, with street

When no one in the room knew of the man whose name is etched on the memorial wall, Naperville police Cmdr. Jason Stubler knew it was time to act.

The name is that of Chief Robert Worthel, and it's displayed on the memorial to fallen officers outside police headquarters because Worthel is the only member of the Naperville force in history to die in the line of duty.

Recent retirements have brought about a sea change in the department, and none of the new faces knew of the city's fallen police leader, whose end-of-watch came 92 years ago.

"To me, it was that generational time that said, 'We have to recognize his sacrifice to the city,'" Stubler said.

Recognition for the late Worthel, and for surviving generations of his family, came Tuesday as the city dedicated the street at the site of his death as Chief Robert Worthel Memorial Way.

Eight of Worthel's relatives attended the ceremony, which gave School Street between Washington and Ellsworth streets a second identifier in the historical chief's name.

Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall called it a "special day of remembrance" for a native of the city who served its people proudly until his death.

Worthel fought in the military in Germany during World War I, then returned to Naperville and joined the police force. His granddaughter Elizabeth Michaelec said he had been chief for a short four months on Sept. 24, 1927 when he responded to the call that would claim his life.

Worthel was riding a motorcycle to help Aurora police track down suspects in a robbery, and Marshall said he was hot on their tail. Then, as Worthel turned at Washington and School streets, a vehicle pulled in front of him, causing a collision.

Michaelec said her family treasures the newspaper clippings they have about her grandfather's work as a police officer, even the tragic ones detailing his death. She has made family heirlooms out of his badge, which is now framed and still shows blood specks on its side, and of his photos.

"My favorite picture of him was in his police uniform, where he looked like such a proud and distinguished man," Michaelec said.

Before his death, Marshall said, Worthel was recognized for saving a young woman who had fallen into a water-filled quarry off Eagle Street. Michaelec said he actually saved two people from drowning in that quarry, according to family lore.

Stubler said he worked to organize the remembrance because it's important to pay homage to those who came before.

"There are many traditions in law enforcement," Stubler said. "The most important of them all is honor."

Aside from the new brown street signs, Naperville police gained one more way to honor Worthel's contributions.

A Texas-based nonprofit organization called Saving a Hero's Place sent its president to present a handmade chair inscribed with Worthel's name, title and date of death. The chair, the 105th the organization has donated in honor of a fallen police officer since 2013, can sit in the department's roll call room as a visual reminder of Worthel's service and sacrifice, President Tommy Capell said.

Worthel's descendants felt honored, as well as "excited and saddened" to see him remembered on the 92nd anniversary of his death.

"I know he'll be watching all over you," Michaelec said, "to keep you safe and protect the city of Naperville."