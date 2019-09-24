 

Frank spiritual talk about sex, or exploitation? Judge weighs difference in pastor's exploitation case

  • Paxton Singer, former youth minister at Harvest Bible Chapel in Aurora, arrives at an August court hearing. A Kane County judge has been asked to issue a directed verdict in favor of Singer, who faces a charge of child sexual exploitation.

      Paxton Singer, former youth minister at Harvest Bible Chapel in Aurora, arrives at an August court hearing. A Kane County judge has been asked to issue a directed verdict in favor of Singer, who faces a charge of child sexual exploitation. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/24/2019 7:02 PM

Could youth pastor Paxton Singer's text messages to a 15-year-old congregant at Harvest Bible Chapel be construed as a frank spiritual discussion about sexual matters?

A Kane County judge asked prosecutors that Tuesday, as he prepares to decide whether to issue a directed verdict of "not guilty" for Paxton Singer of Sugar Grove on a charge of child sexual exploitation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Defendants routinely ask for a directed verdict after prosecutors finish their side of the case.

Judge Michael Noland asked several questions of prosecutors and defense attorneys about elements of the alleged crime. State law says a person who "knowingly entices, coerces, or persuades a child to remove the child's clothing for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification of the person or the child, or both" commits sexual exploitation of a child.

Defense attorney Terry Ekl again argued prosecutors haven't shown any evidence that Singer asked the teen to take off his clothing, or that the teen ever did. The teen sent Singer a photo of underpants on the floor.

"Asking for a picture of a young man in his underwear may sound unusual, weird or strange," but being weird is not illegal, Ekl said, likening the red underpants to a Speedo swimming suit in terms of exposure.

Ekl also argued the case should be dismissed on a technical issue: The original complaint did not name a victim. An amended complaint filed in July, extending the statute of limitations for the prosecution, did include the victim's initials.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Singer is accused of asking a boy, then 15, for a photo of the boy in his underpants; for a photo of the underpants; and for the boy to stay at his house overnight. He did so via text messages between February and December 2017.

Noland said Singer was in a position of trust or authority, as a youth minister for Harvest Bible Chapel. Assistant State's Attorney Lori Schmidt previously argued the teen looked up to Singer as a mentor.

"Isn't it fair that that role (pastor) could become relaxed in a way ... to open lines of communication" to foster spiritual growth and ease for talk about sex, Noland asked.

He referred to other texts between Singer and the boy, which Schmidt had argued gradually groomed the teen. Singer and the teen had discussed the teen seeing sexually oriented videos and whether the teen had a girlfriend or experienced his first kiss. They discussed sexual temptation, with Singer admitting he had fallen prey and experienced "darkness" because of it.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Schmidt replied that two former Harvest pastors had testified such texts were inappropriate by the church's standards. They said Singer was fired over the matter.

"Where was the sexual gratification?" Noland then asked.

"For what other reasons would he want a picture of him in his underwear, exposing his genitals through the underwear?" Schmidt said.

She disagreed with a theory the judge floated, that in today's "liberal" or "progressive" times it might be appropriate for a youth pastor to frankly discuss sexual topics with a teen. He also asked if it was akin to a Catholic priest speaking in detail with a parishioner in confession.

"I don't think God cares what kind of underwear a child wears," Schmidt replied.

Noland said he will issue a written decision Oct. 8. If he grants a directed verdict of "not guilty," the trial will end. If he does not, the defense will present its case.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Prosecutors: Former Harvest Bible Chapel youth minister repeatedly asked about underwear, sleepover
Related Article
Prosecutors: Former Harvest Bible Chapel youth minister repeatedly asked about underwear, sleepover
 
No bond revocation for ex-Harvest Bible youth minister accused of exploitation
Related Article
No bond revocation for ex-Harvest Bible youth minister accused of exploitation
 
Requesting photo of underpants 'not a crime,' defense argues as trial begins for ex-Harvest youth pastor
Related Article
Requesting photo of underpants 'not a crime,' defense argues as trial begins for ex-Harvest youth pastor
 
Judge to let 1 'uncharged victim' testify at Harvest pastor's sexual-exploitation trial
Related Article
Judge to let 1 'uncharged victim' testify at Harvest pastor's sexual-exploitation trial
 
Prosecutor wants 2 more teens to testify against Harvest Bible worker in sex-exploitation case
Related Article
Prosecutor wants 2 more teens to testify against Harvest Bible worker in sex-exploitation case
 
What Harvest Bible Chapel did wrong when first reporting exploitation claims to DCFS
Related Article
What Harvest Bible Chapel did wrong when first reporting exploitation claims to DCFS
 
Sugar Grove youth pastor charged with sexual exploitation of a child
Related Article
Sugar Grove youth pastor charged with sexual exploitation of a child
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 