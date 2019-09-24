Divided Mundelein board votes to move forward with marijuana sales

The Clinic Mundelein is one of several medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Lake County. Its parent company has acquired a license for recreational sales there. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

A plan allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in Mundelein to sell the drug to recreational users is moving forward.

After more than three hours of public comment Monday night, trustees voted 4-2 to direct administrators to draft amendments to the village's zoning code so medical marijuana facilities in town can sell recreational marijuana or cannabis products starting Jan. 1.

That's when a state law allowing the possession and sale of small amounts of cannabis becomes effective.

Trustee Erich Schwenk proposed the motion, which was not on the agenda for the evening's meeting. Despite procedural objections from village attorney Kelly Cahill and Mayor Steve Lentz, trustees voted on the proposal.

Schwenk was joined by trustees Kara Lambert, Robin Meier and Kerston Russell. Trustees Ray Semple and Dawn Abernathy cast "no" votes. Abernathy, who was out of town due to a family matter, attended the meeting by phone.

There was little debate.

Of the officials on the dais, only Mayor Steve Lentz shared his opinion about the concept of legal marijuana sales in town. Lentz said stemming drug addiction and drug-related deaths has been a priority during his tenure, and it would be wrong to urge kids to say no to drugs but then allow recreational marijuana sales.

"Doing so would send a message that is counter to what I represented to so many of our village's children," Lentz said.

Abernathy, who has been public about a daughter's battle with drug addiction, spoke against allowing recreational sales in town while affirming support for medical marijuana sales. She said allowing recreational sales is contrary to Mundelein's family friendly image.

Moments later, however, Abernathy drew fire from the audience when she asked if Mundelein really wants to keep company with Waukegan and North Chicago in allowing recreational sales.

Abernathy's remark led to groans, boos and cries of "racist" and "that's terrible" from the audience. Both those communities have large minority populations, and neither city's leaders have approved recreational sales.

No other trustees shared their opinions of the proposal or the new law.

Starting next year, anyone 21 or older can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis, 5 grams of cannabis concentrate and 500 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Sales at state-licensed dispensaries will be allowed. Individual communities, however, can restrict or ban cannabis sales at those businesses.

Only one medical marijuana facility operates in Mundelein. The Clinic Mundelein, 1325 Armour Blvd., opened in 2015 and this summer became one of the first businesses in Illinois to get a state license for recreational sales.

The Clinic Mundelein is owned by a Chicago company called Green Thumb Industries that operates dispensaries throughout Illinois. In a statement issued Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman said the company looks forward to "bringing additional jobs and tax revenue to Mundelein."

Monday's vote followed comments from dozens of Mundelein residents and other people on both sides of the issue.

Proponents said Mundelein should take advantage of the tax revenue from marijuana dispensaries. Some also said marijuana isn't as dangerous as alcohol and praised its medicinal value.

Opponents decried the legalization of the drug and said they feared the new law would make it easier for kids to get marijuana.

The village board will discuss the proposal further during a committee-of-the-whole meeting set for 6 p.m. Oct. 14, at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.