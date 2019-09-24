 

Buffalo Grove High to stage 'The Amish Project'

 
Posted9/24/2019 12:03 PM

Buffalo Grove High School's 2019 fall play, "The Amish Project," runs Thursday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 28.

"The Amish Project" is a fictional exploration of the Nickel Mines schoolhouse shooting in an Amish community and the path of forgiveness and compassion forged in its wake. Originally a solo show, "The Amish Project" has now been adapted for an ensemble.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

This thought-provoking show features mature themes; viewer discretion is advised. Performances will be held at Buffalo Grove High School Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for students and $5 for seniors, and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.d214.org and at the door, while supplies last.

"The Amish Project" features a skilled and dedicated student cast and production staff. It is directed by Beth Wells, with costume and makeup by Debbie Andres, technical direction by Phillip Tschammer and set design by Eric Garneau.

