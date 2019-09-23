Rolling Meadows man dies after being struck by SUV

A 21-year-old Rolling Meadows man died Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross Algonquin Road, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of Algonquin and Kimball Hill Drive, police said.

No charges have been announced, though the crash remains under investigation, said Sgt. Mike Spanos.

The victim was identified as Jason Estevane. He was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No other injuries were reported.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Spanos declined to detail whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or where he was going.

Algonquin Road was closed for hours after the accident, with the final crash investigator leaving the scene about 4 a.m., Spanos said.

Members of the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are leading the investigation.