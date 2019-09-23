Carpentersville woman admits to biting, kicking police officers

A Carpentersville woman faces up to seven years in prison after admitting to biting and kicking police officers during arrests in late 2018 and July 2019.

Lakendra A. Shelly, of the 0-99 block of Oakcrest Drive, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a felony that carries a sentence ranging from probation to seven years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1 by Judge John Barsanti, according to Kane County court records.

Shelly 25, has been in custody at the county jail since her arrest in mid-July, which was prompted by a loud music complaint. According to police, officers were called to an apartment complex parking lot at 12:34 a.m. July 16 about loud music coming from a 2006 Acura MDX that had its stereo on and windows rolled down.

Police said Shelly approached the responding officers and was "combative" because she did not believe the music was loud. Authorities say Shelly later bit one officer's right finger, bit another officer's wrist, and kicked two more officers in the groin area.

At the time, Shelly was wanted for failing to appear in court on a separate aggravated battery to a peace officer case. In that case, records show, she was accused of spitting in the faces of two officers, kicking a third in the face and biting a firefighter on the arm in November 2018.

Shelly pleaded guilty to one aggravated battery charge in each case and prosecutors dismissed other, less severe charges.

She remains held at the Kane County jail on $40,750 bail.