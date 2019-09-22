Flash flooding possible with more rain expected

The National Weather Service today issued a flash flood watch for the region effective through early Monday morning as another round of heavy rains is expected to push already swollen rivers further over their banks.

The watch includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, where showers and thunderstorms during the day could dump 1½ to 3 inches of rain before tapering off Sunday evening.

"With rainfall from Saturday, this results in widespread two to four inch totals for the weekend," A NWS statement reads. "These totals along with heavy rainfall over a short duration and onto wet ground may lead to flash flooding."

The rain also could lead to potentially sharp rises into the upcoming week in the Des Plaines and Fox river basins, according to the weather service.

The Fox River at Algonquin sat at 10.75 feet Sunday morning, considered moderate flood level. It could crest at 11.4 feet Monday afternoon, NWS predicts.

Downstream in Montgomery, the river will crest at 13.8 feet Monday night, also moderate flood stage, according to the weather service.

The Des Plaines River is expected to remain at minor flooding levels in Gurnee, Lincolnshire and near Des Plaines, NWS forecasts indicate.