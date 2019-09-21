 

Roadwork to slow Balmoral exit to Rosemont on Tri-State

  • Construction is planned for the Balmoral exit on the Tri-State Tollway.

    Construction is planned for the Balmoral exit on the Tri-State Tollway. Daily Herald file photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 9/21/2019 5:36 PM

Drivers headed for Rosemont on the northbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294) may want to formulate a Plan B or budget extra commuting time.

Starting Monday, the Illinois tollway will close lanes on Balmoral Avenue and on the Balmoral exit ramp from the northbound Tri-State.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Workers will be repairing pavement on the bridge and ramp with construction expected to last through October.

Tollway officials asked drivers to follow posted speed limits and be patient with anticipated delays.

The repairs are part of a $4 billion project to rebuild and widen the Central Tri-State between Rosemont and Oak Lawn.

Late Monday, crews will close the right lane on westbound Balmoral Avenue with other closures to follow in the coming weeks. Also Monday night, workers will shut down one left-turn lane from the I-294 ramp onto westbound Balmoral to keep vehicles away from the work zone.

For more information, go to illinoistollway.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Express buses on the Tri-State? Pace revving its engines with funding influx
Related Article
Express buses on the Tri-State? Pace revving its engines with funding influx
 
Tri-State's new Mile Long Bridge will rise alongside original structures
Related Article
Tri-State's new Mile Long Bridge will rise alongside original structures
 
Tollway wants to keep Prairie Path open during Tri-State widening
Related Article
Tollway wants to keep Prairie Path open during Tri-State widening
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 