 

On last day of Arlington season, a dark cloud over track's future

  • Saturday marked the last day of the 2019 live racing season at Arlington International Racecourse -- and, some believe, perhaps forever.

      Saturday marked the last day of the 2019 live racing season at Arlington International Racecourse -- and, some believe, perhaps forever. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Mahon, of Glenview, a regular in the simulcasting lounge at Arlington International Racecourse, said he suspect Saturday might have been the last day for the Arlington Heights track.

      Mike Mahon, of Glenview, a regular in the simulcasting lounge at Arlington International Racecourse, said he suspect Saturday might have been the last day for the Arlington Heights track. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Tim Kindlon of Warrenville sits with friends in a skybox Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse. He said it would be "unimaginable" were the track to close.

      Tim Kindlon of Warrenville sits with friends in a skybox Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse. He said it would be "unimaginable" were the track to close. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Tobias and Valerie Steik of Addison, along with their daughter Isabella, 8, watch the horses come down the track at Arlington International Racecourse on what was the last day of the 2019 season on Saturday.

      Tobias and Valerie Steik of Addison, along with their daughter Isabella, 8, watch the horses come down the track at Arlington International Racecourse on what was the last day of the 2019 season on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 9/21/2019 6:16 PM

Dark storm clouds cast a literal and figurative shadow over Arlington International Racecourse Saturday afternoon, on what was the last day of racing for the season, and perhaps beyond.

The future of the storied Arlington Heights racetrack is uncertain after parent company Churchill Downs Inc. announced plans last month not to seek a casino gambling license -- long-sought by the company for the revenues it could funnel to horse racing purses.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

And while the Louisville, Kentucky-based corporation has committed to keeping the track open at least through 2021, the Illinois Racing Board has sought a firmer commitment, threatening to withhold racing dates for next season if board members don't hear more details about the company's long-term plans for Arlington.

Under that backdrop, thousands of racing fans still came to the track Saturday afternoon for a day at the races -- whether it was the last of 2019, or the end of a run that began in 1927.

"People are heartbroken. They're really feeling depressed. This place means a lot to so many people," said Tim Kindlon of Warrenville, who was enjoying his skybox seat with friends in the second-level grandstand. "There's no place like it in the country. It's just unimaginable to us that it won't be here for us in the future."

Kindlon, a regular at Arlington every weekend who's been attending races for three decades, said it would be up to politicians to apply "the right political pressure ... in the right places" if the track has a chance to stay open.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Another longtime Arlington attendee, Mike Mahon, was inside at his regular second-floor spot in front of a wall of TVs showing races from tracks across the country. While still holding a glimmer of hope, Mahon was pessimistic the likelihood of Arlington continuing next year.

"There's nothing I can do about it," said Mahon, of Glenview, author of "May The Turf Be With You," a guide for handicappers. "I'd miss it, but I'd just go to the OTB closer to my house."

Despite recently-approved Illinois gambling legislation that would allow Arlington to add as many as 1,200 slot and table game positions, Mahon believes the market is now saturated with gambling. He said Arlington may have had a better chance to compete the last time the legislature tried to expand gambling, but then-Gov. Pat Quinn vetoed those bills in 2012 and 2013.

What's also changed is that Churchill -- the owner of Arlington since 2000 -- now has a 61% stake in Rivers Casino down the road in Des Plaines. The company also has announced an interest in opening a casino in Waukegan.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"There's just so many gambling dollars," Mahon said. "I can understand Churchill protecting their investment at Rivers. When they took control of Rivers, that was basically the end of (Arlington), I think."

Others who came to Arlington on Saturday weren't aware of the track's precarious future. Some, like Liem and Cindy Ly of Rockford, came dressed to the nines for one of the many special events held in the grandstand suites.

It was their first time at the track -- for a company outing in the Governor's Room -- and they hope to return.

"It's very exciting," Liem said of their experience at Arlington. "Keep it here so we can come back."

The racing board meets again Tuesday to reconsider Arlington's request for 68 live racing dates in 2020.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Could Saturday be the last day of racing, ever, at Arlington Park?
Related Article
Could Saturday be the last day of racing, ever, at Arlington Park?
 
Mayor says lawmakers are offering to help preserve Arlington Park, part of Northwest suburbs' identity
Related Article
Mayor says lawmakers are offering to help preserve Arlington Park, part of Northwest suburbs' identity
 
Arlington Park won't seek casino license, casting track's future in doubt
Related Article
Arlington Park won't seek casino license, casting track's future in doubt
 
Churchill Downs CEO: Rivers Casino will expand, add sportsbook
Related Article
Churchill Downs CEO: Rivers Casino will expand, add sportsbook
 
Churchill Downs gets OK to take control of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
Related Article
Churchill Downs gets OK to take control of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 