Naperville police investigate early morning home invasion

Naperville police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an early morning home invasion on the city's far north side.

Police officials said they were alerted to the home invasion at about 12:30 a.m. today on the 1300 block of Danada Court.

The victim reported that an unknown man entered the house through an open garage door, threatened the residents of the home and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (630) 420-6666 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at (630) 420-6006.