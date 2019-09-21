 

Hoffman Estates celebrates 60 years of history

  • Brothers Wesley, 5, left, and JJ Wolf, 3, center, of Wheaton play with their cousin Sophia Fee, 2, of Chicago in an ambulance Saturday during Hoffman Estates' 60 anniversary celebration at the Sears Centre Arena.

  • There was fun for the entire family, including kids' games, food, beverages, live music, prizes, a silent auction and more Saturday during Hoffman Estates' 60 anniversary celebration at the Sears Centre Arena.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/21/2019 6:34 PM

Hoffman Estates held a community picnic Saturday at the Sears Centre Arena to celebrate the suburbs' 60th anniversary.

Residents voted Sept. 19, 1959, to incorporate as the village of Hoffman Estates, according to a history synopsis on the village's website. The charter was issued Sept. 23, 1959.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The population at the time was about 8,000, and the incorporated area was just under three square miles," the website history says.

Trustee Karen Mills, who served as chair of this year's anniversary committee, said committee members preferred a relaxing community event to any sort of formal dinner.

Featuring free admission, parking and activities, the picnic included door prizes and music from around the time of the village's 1959 incorporation.

Among the entertainment were bounce houses, games, prizes, face painters, balloon artists and "Touch-A-Truck" opportunities with police, fire and public works vehicles.

