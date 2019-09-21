Free community education program Wednesday explains our approach to drone photos

Firefighters from several departments battle a barn fire in an unincorporated area near Warrenville on Monday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

A river flood, a sweeping view of a new bridge under construction, a forest in autumn or a group of colossal trolls at the Morton Arboretum.

The full scope of some news events can best be viewed from above. That's where the Daily Herald's six drones and licensed drone pilots come in.

Join Daily Herald Senior Director of Visual Journalism Jeff Knox on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Arlington Heights as he tells about rules for using Daily Herald news drones, FAA licensing requirements and how the paper gets the best photos. It is the second part of an interactive Facts Matter series presented by the Daily Herald and Northwest Suburban High School District 214.

The program is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Forest View Educational Center, 121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Gather in the parking lot at 6:30 p.m. for a drone demonstration if weather allows.

It is free and open to the public, though attendees should register online at https://bit.ly/DHFactsMatter2019 or by calling (847) 718-7700.

Other upcoming programs are:

• Facts Matter: Fake or Real? How to Know What to Trust in Campaign Season, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Forest View Educational Center.

• Facts Matter: Editing for Politics, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Forest View Educational Center.