Cyclist killed in Waukegan hit and run
Updated 9/21/2019 6:49 PM
A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Thursday night in Waukegan, police said.
Waukegan police responded to Eighth and South Jackson streets at about 10:45 p.m. and found a 60-year-old Waukegan man lying dead in the road who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.
Investigators believe the man was riding his bike at the intersection when he was struck, according to the release. Investigators later found a silver 2006 Cadillac SUV, which they believe struck the victim.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the man's identity will be released once his family is notified, police said.
