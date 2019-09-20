Top cop scolded by Police Board for 'insulting' failure to deliver report

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson was scolded by the Chicago Police Board for failing to deliver an oral report on the status of police matters at its monthly board meeting.

"Mr. President, I'm going to waive tonight. We don't really have [any] additional information other than what was said last month. Next month we should be prepared to give a report," Johnson said at the Chicago Public Safety Headquarters Thursday night.

A visibly taken aback Ghian Foreman, board president, asked Johnson if he was sure of his decision. He reminded the superintendent that his request not to report would be voted on by all the board members present, and it would likely fail. It did.

"Superintendent, at the police board meetings there is a duty for you to provide a report. We have stated that we will no longer waive the report," Foreman said. "We believe that we, the police board, have a right to get this information, as well as the public."

Johnson calmly responded, "Duly noted."

