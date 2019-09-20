Former Lake County Board member Susan Loving Gravenhorst dies

Current Lake County Board Chairwoman Sandy Hart, left, and former board member Susan Loving Gravenhorst, in 2012. Courtesy of Sandy Hart

Susan Loving Gravenhorst in 2011, during her time as a Lake County Board member.

Former Lake County Board member Susan Loving Gravenhorst is being remembered as a gracious, compassionate woman who was dedicated to public service.

The longtime Lake Bluff resident died Sunday at a Lincolnshire nursing home. She was 87.

Gravenhorst, a Republican, served on the county board and the Lake County Forest Preserve District board from 2002 to 2012. She also served as a University of Illinois trustee and volunteered with numerous civic groups through the years.

An Effingham native, Gravenhorst earned a bachelor's degree in English with a credential in secondary school teaching from the University of Illinois in 1952. The following year, she married Albert D. Gravenhorst.

The couple moved around the country quite a bit. While her husband worked in advertising, Gravenhorst taught English, journalism and speech at junior high and high schools in Atlanta, Des Moines, Michigan, Cleveland, Dallas and finally Lake Forest.

In the 1960s, the Gravenhorsts founded Gravenhorst & Associates, a publishing representation firm. Susan Gravenhorst served as chief financial officer and treasurer for more than 35 years.

She volunteered with groups including school parent teacher associations, the Lake Forest High School volunteer board, the Lake Forest Hospital Women's Board and the Friends of Gorton Community Center.

In 1984, Gravenhorst became the first Republican woman elected to statewide office in Illinois when she ran successfully for the University of Illinois board. She became chairwoman of the board in 1998.

Gravenhorst's decade of service on the Lake County Board began in 2002. Fellow board member Steve Carlson, who also was elected in 2002, described Gravenhorst as "one of my favorite board members."

"She always met you with a smile, no matter what the circumstances," said Carlson, a Gurnee-area Republican.

Carlson recalled how Gravenhorst would hand-write thank-you notes "for the smallest of favors."

"She was invariably old-school gracious in all that she did," Carlson said. "Her grace, style and wisdom will be missed."

County board member Linda Pedersen recalled Gravenhorst's kindness, too.

"She was always very respectful to everyone and very committed to representing her district and Lake County," said Pedersen, an Antioch Republican.

After opting not to seek reelection in 2012, Gravenhorst crossed party lines to endorse Democrat Sandy Hart over the Republican candidate. Hart won and now serves as county board chairwoman.

"Susan was a lovely, caring woman who was truly dedicated to public service," Hart said. "She was always gracious and kind, and I am very fortunate to have known her."

A memorial service was held Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Lake Forest.

Gravenhorst's survivors include a son, two daughters and five grandchildren.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Illinois Foundation in honor of Susan Gravenhorst, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL, 61801.