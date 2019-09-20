Algonquin 'Pasta with a Purpose' fundraiser to benefit restaurant employee's family

The Village Vintner in Algonquin is hosting a fundraiser Sept. 29 to support employee April Taylor of Gilberts, center. Her husband, Greg, left, has been battling health issues since he was admitted to the hospital July 31. They also have a 10-year-old daughter, Trinity. Courtesy of April Taylor

Stress, chaos and uncertainty have overtaken Gilberts resident April Taylor's life since her husband was admitted to the hospital July 31.

First, Greg Taylor's small bowel burst, leading to an emergency surgery and ileostomy. Then, he had two strokes during his 24-day stay in the hospital. The doctors found that he had an arrhythmia and then spotted a hole in his heart, which will require more surgery.

Greg had always been in good health, "and now it's like it all hit at one time," his wife said. "When is this nightmare going to stop?"

With hospital bills and living expenses piling up and Greg unable to work, April's co-workers and bosses at the Village Vintner Winery, Brewery & Restaurant are stepping in to help.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29, the Algonquin establishment is holding a "Pasta with a Purpose" fundraiser to benefit the Taylor family. The event includes a fresh pasta station, live music, raffles and other activities, with all proceeds going toward April and her husband.

Having worked at the Village Vintner for nearly eight years, April Taylor has built up a reputation for always being the first to help in any situation, general manager Janet Westberg said.

She's a bartender, server and assistant manager -- "kind of my right-hand girl," Westberg said. So when the restaurant staff heard of her family's tribulations, they wanted to give her some peace of mind as she focuses on taking care of her husband and their 10-year-old daughter, Trinity.

"We're more of a small family. We really try and stick together and help each other," Westberg said. "This is our one way we can really help April and take some of the burden off her."

As an independent contractor driving trucks for FedEx, Greg Taylor can't return to his job until he's fully healed, April Taylor said. With more procedures planned and recovery times unknown, they aren't sure what that timeline looks like.

It's not just about helping to cover the mounting medical bills and hospital expenses, Westberg said. It's about the day-to-day costs of putting food on the table and keeping the electricity running and making ends meet.

"They're just wonderful, kind people that want to make sure me and my family are going to be able to get through this," April Taylor said. "I'm not usually on this side of the coin, so it's very humbling. You don't even know what to say or how you can show the right amount of appreciation for all this outpouring of love and consideration."

Tickets for the "Pasta with a Purpose" fundraiser cost $25 per person, or $15 for kids 12 and under. Monetary donations, as well as items for raffle baskets, are also being accepted at the restaurant.