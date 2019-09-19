The stepsister of Anne Frank is coming to Naperville. Here's how you can hear her story.

Eva Schloss, who became stepsisters with Anne Frank after their families met during the Holocaust, is set to speak Oct. 30 in Naperville. Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville

Anne Frank's diary survived the Holocaust, and so did her stepsister.

Eva Schloss, who became first a friend and then a stepsister to the well-known diary-keeper and Holocaust victim, has told her story of surviving the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp during World War II to more than 1,000 audiences, her biography says.

She's soon to add a Naperville audience to that list, as she's scheduled to speak Wednesday, Oct. 30, at North Central College during an event hosted by Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville.

Rabbi Mendy Goldstein said he heard Schloss speak in Chicago about a year ago and, because of the power of her story, decided, "we've got to get her to Naperville."

Working through the network of other Chabad Jewish centers, Goldstein said, he was able to book Schloss for what his congregation is billing as a historic evening that's sure to sell out.

"She definitely has a story of survival that I think is important for everyone to hear," Goldstein said. "For everyone, whatever they're going through, her stories relate."

Schloss, 90, left her native Austria with her family as 8-year-old Eva Geiringer in 1938 when German forces invaded, her biography says.

Fleeing persecution, the family moved first to Belgium, then to Holland. In Holland, young Eva met fellow youngster Anne Frank, whose German Jewish family was also in exile.

The two bonded playing hopscotch and drinking lemonade until both families went into hiding in July 1942. Both families later were sent to death camps.

Anne died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945. But her diary was found and given to her father, Otto Frank, who became Schloss' stepfather.

The Chabad community in Naperville is excited about Schloss' connection to Anne Frank, Goldstein said, and also about her message. Since 1985, Schloss has been speaking about the Holocaust in an effort to promote global peace. She's also written four books about her memories and experiences.

"Her story, for herself is amazing. She went through a lot," Goldstein said. "One of the great things that I"m looking forward to is she talks about not giving up."

Schloss is scheduled to speak at Pfeiffer Hall on the campus of North Central, a venue at 310 E. Benton Ave. that seats roughly 1,000 people, Goldstein said. General admission is $20 for adults and $15 for students or seniors. Prices rise to $25 after Sept. 30.

Tickets are available at jewishnaperville.com/annefrank or by calling (630) 344-9770.