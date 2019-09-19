 

Small plane makes emergency landing near Aurora airport

  • A small plane put down in a field adjacent the Aurora Municipal Airport Thursday morning after the pilot declared an emergency during take off.

  • No injuries were reported Thursday when a small training plane made an emergency landing in a field near the Aurora Municipal Airport.

  • No injuries were reported Thursday when a small training plane made an emergency landing in a field near the Aurora Municipal Airport.

Updated 9/19/2019 12:30 PM

No injuries were reported Thursday morning when a small training plane declared an emergency roughly 5,000 feet into its takeoff roll on the east-west runway at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Oswego.

The plane made a short climb up from the runway and immediately landed in an adjacent field.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Emergency responders were dispatched at 7:10 a.m., but both the pilot and passenger walked away with no need for medical attention, authorities said.

The aircraft has minimal damage and was being taxied back to the hangar.

