Small plane makes emergency landing near Aurora airport
Updated 9/19/2019 12:30 PM
No injuries were reported Thursday morning when a small training plane declared an emergency roughly 5,000 feet into its takeoff roll on the east-west runway at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Oswego.
The plane made a short climb up from the runway and immediately landed in an adjacent field.
Emergency responders were dispatched at 7:10 a.m., but both the pilot and passenger walked away with no need for medical attention, authorities said.
The aircraft has minimal damage and was being taxied back to the hangar.
