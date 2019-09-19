Sheriff: Home invasion, rape suspect attacked guards with weapon made from golf pencils

A man held without bond in an April Sleepy Hollow home invasion, sexual assault and attempted murder case faces new charges for attacking two jail guards with a makeshift weapon made out of small pencils.

Fabian J. Torres, 32, of the 900 block of Saratoga Parkway, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer in connection with the Sept. 9 attack at the Kane County jail, records show.

Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler said Torres asked for a book that morning and attacked two officers when they brought it to him. Torres used a weapon made from small pencils used to keep score on a golf card that were bound together with the label from a shampoo bottle, according to Gengler.

One officer sustained as small puncture wound to his face near his ear; the other officer had a cut on the bridge of his nose, Gengler said. Both were treated by the jail staff.

The new charges carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison if convicted.

It's the second time Torres has been charged with attacking someone at the jail. On May 1, Torres stabbed another inmate with a pencil, causing minor injuries. He faces a sentence of up to five years prison if convicted of felony aggravated battery.

Torres is in jail awaiting an evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial on the charges stemming from the April 8, 2019 attacks in Sleepy Hollow. He faces 74 to 245 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

In that case, he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's house on Saratoga Parkway while armed with a knife, rope and other items and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl and stabbing her younger brother who came to her defense.

The 17-year-old brother, according to authorities and court records, fought with Torres and retrieved a shotgun from a bedroom -- but it jammed.

Torres, who was on parole from an arson conviction at the time, ran from the house but left his cellphone there and was arrested a short time later.

He is next due in court on that case Sept. 27 when a fitness evaluation might be returned, court records show.