 

Sheriff: Home invasion, rape suspect attacked guards with weapon made from golf pencils

  • Fabian J. Torres is charged with attacking two jail guards Sept. 9.

    Fabian J. Torres is charged with attacking two jail guards Sept. 9.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 9/19/2019 9:53 AM

A man held without bond in an April Sleepy Hollow home invasion, sexual assault and attempted murder case faces new charges for attacking two jail guards with a makeshift weapon made out of small pencils.

Fabian J. Torres, 32, of the 900 block of Saratoga Parkway, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer in connection with the Sept. 9 attack at the Kane County jail, records show.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler said Torres asked for a book that morning and attacked two officers when they brought it to him. Torres used a weapon made from small pencils used to keep score on a golf card that were bound together with the label from a shampoo bottle, according to Gengler.

One officer sustained as small puncture wound to his face near his ear; the other officer had a cut on the bridge of his nose, Gengler said. Both were treated by the jail staff.

The new charges carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison if convicted.

It's the second time Torres has been charged with attacking someone at the jail. On May 1, Torres stabbed another inmate with a pencil, causing minor injuries. He faces a sentence of up to five years prison if convicted of felony aggravated battery.

Torres is in jail awaiting an evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial on the charges stemming from the April 8, 2019 attacks in Sleepy Hollow. He faces 74 to 245 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In that case, he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's house on Saratoga Parkway while armed with a knife, rope and other items and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl and stabbing her younger brother who came to her defense.

The 17-year-old brother, according to authorities and court records, fought with Torres and retrieved a shotgun from a bedroom -- but it jammed.

Torres, who was on parole from an arson conviction at the time, ran from the house but left his cellphone there and was arrested a short time later.

He is next due in court on that case Sept. 27 when a fitness evaluation might be returned, court records show.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Sheriff: Sleepy Hollow attack suspect stabbed jail inmate with pencil
Related Article
Sheriff: Sleepy Hollow attack suspect stabbed jail inmate with pencil
 
Warrant: Sleepy Hollow teen tried to shoot home invader
Related Article
Warrant: Sleepy Hollow teen tried to shoot home invader
 
Severity of violence 'off the charts': Sleepy Hollow man charged with attempted murder in attack on teens
Related Article
Severity of violence 'off the charts': Sleepy Hollow man charged with attempted murder in attack on teens
 
No charges yet in Sleepy Hollow home invasion where two teens attacked
Related Article
No charges yet in Sleepy Hollow home invasion where two teens attacked
 
Police: Intruder stabs two teenagers in Sleepy Hollow home
Related Article
Police: Intruder stabs two teenagers in Sleepy Hollow home
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 