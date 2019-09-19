 

Reluctant witnesses take stand in murder trial

  • Brian Jackson/Chicago Sun-TimesThe casket of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee is carried into St. Sabina Church on November 10, 2015, in Chicago. The two men accused of murdering him are now on trial.

  • Tyshawn Lee

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 9/19/2019 10:43 PM

An unseasonably warm day in the fall of 2015 drew a crowd of students from Ralph Ellison Charter High School to nearby Dawes Park the afternoon 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee was shot.

On the third day of the trial of two men charged with luring Tyshawn into an alley near the park and shooting him dead, prosecutors called three witnesses who attended the Auburn Gresham school. On Thursday, prosecutors said each witness had shown some reluctance to testify against defendants charged with assassinating a child.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prosecutors have said Tyshawn was targeted by defendants Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty because they believed his father was a member of a rival gang responsible for the shooting death of Morgan's brother and the wounding of their mother.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

