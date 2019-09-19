 

Biden courts big money at three Chicago fundraisers

  • Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the home of casino magnate Neil Bluhm at the first of three Chicago fundraisers Thursday.

    Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the home of casino magnate Neil Bluhm at the first of three Chicago fundraisers Thursday. Tina Sfondeles/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 9/19/2019 10:40 PM

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit three private fundraisers in Chicago on Thursday, prompting some criticism from presidential rival Bernie Sanders over a statement made by one of his hosts -- billionaire casino and real estate mogul Neil Bluhm -- and highlighting what many see as a major divide in the Democratic Party.

At the first fundraiser, Biden stopped by a luncheon at Bluhm's sprawling downtown residence near the Mag Mile.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Biden was introduced by Bluhm, who told his high-profile guests that both presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Sanders "don't represent the Democratic Party" that Bluhm supports. Bluhm said Biden "has the best chance of defeating Trump."

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 