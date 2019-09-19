Biden courts big money at three Chicago fundraisers
Updated 9/19/2019 10:40 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden hit three private fundraisers in Chicago on Thursday, prompting some criticism from presidential rival Bernie Sanders over a statement made by one of his hosts -- billionaire casino and real estate mogul Neil Bluhm -- and highlighting what many see as a major divide in the Democratic Party.
At the first fundraiser, Biden stopped by a luncheon at Bluhm's sprawling downtown residence near the Mag Mile.
Biden was introduced by Bluhm, who told his high-profile guests that both presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Sanders "don't represent the Democratic Party" that Bluhm supports. Bluhm said Biden "has the best chance of defeating Trump."
