Biden courts big money at three Chicago fundraisers

Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the home of casino magnate Neil Bluhm at the first of three Chicago fundraisers Thursday. Tina Sfondeles/Chicago Sun-Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden hit three private fundraisers in Chicago on Thursday, prompting some criticism from presidential rival Bernie Sanders over a statement made by one of his hosts -- billionaire casino and real estate mogul Neil Bluhm -- and highlighting what many see as a major divide in the Democratic Party.

At the first fundraiser, Biden stopped by a luncheon at Bluhm's sprawling downtown residence near the Mag Mile.

Biden was introduced by Bluhm, who told his high-profile guests that both presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Sanders "don't represent the Democratic Party" that Bluhm supports. Bluhm said Biden "has the best chance of defeating Trump."

