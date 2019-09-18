Trump says he has ordered a substantial increase in sanctions against Iran

President Donald Trump arrives Tuesday at Moffett Federal Airfield to attend a fundraiser in Mountain View, California. Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has ordered a substantial increase in sanctions against Iran.

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" Trump wrote on Twitter, without elaboration.

The comment comes after Iranian news agencies reported that Iran warned the United States that it would broadly retaliate against any attacks in the wake of crippling strikes on the Saudi oil industry over the weekend.

It was not immediately clear what the increase in sanctions might entail.