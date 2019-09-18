 

State police looking for seat belt violations on Tri-State Tollway

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/18/2019 12:59 PM

Illinois State Police will conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols during September on the Tri-State Tollway in Cook and Lake counties, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Troopers will have a zero-tolerance approach toward all unrestrained occupants of motor vehicle.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

State law requires all occupants to be properly restrained regardless of where they are sitting.

Children under the age of 8 are required to be properly secured in a child restraint system at all times.

Children under the age of 2 must be secured in a rear-facing, properly secured child restraint system unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches long.

Children who weigh 40 or more pounds may be secured in the rear seat with a seat belt.

Illinois Department of Transportation statistics for 2017 revealed 263 people were killed while not wearing their seat belts.

